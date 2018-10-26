COLUSA (CBS13) – A then-teenaged killer who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, will not have his sentence reduced.

Nathan Ramazzini was widely believed to be the driving force behind the killing of Erik Ingebretsen in Colusa 21 years ago.

At the time, Ramazzini was 16. He is now 38.

Erik Ingebretsen’s family reacts after judge upholds sentencing of his convicted killer, Nathan Ramazinni. ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/GZaNOn86Um — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) October 26, 2018

Now 38, he’s tried to get his sentence shortened because of Senate Bill 9. Signed into law in 2013, SB9 gives a second chance to those who were under the age of 18 at the time of their crime.

Friday morning, a judge ruled that Ramazzini will continue to serve his original sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ramazzini’s co-defendant in the case has already been released on parole after a plea deal with prosecutors.