BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A new suspicious package has reportedly been discovered addressed to the Bay Area home of billionaire activist Tom Steyer, the latest high-profile critic of President Donald Trump targeted in a wave of suspected pipe bombs.

CNN reported the package was intercepted by authorities in Burlingame.

We're thankful that everyone we work with is safe. We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida. That's why we are running an impeachment petition to end the culture of lawlessness in our country. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 26, 2018

Authorities Friday arrested a Florida resident, Cesar Sayoc, in the series of mail bomb threats directed to top Democrats and critics of the Trump administration.

Also Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirms that they are investigating a suspicious package at a post office, but will not confirm who it’s addressed to.

A suspicious package addressed to California Senator Kamala Harris was intercepted Friday morning in Sacramento

Law enforcement source says DNA and fingerprint evidence on one of the devices apparently played a part in identifying Sayoc as the suspect.