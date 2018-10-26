WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The doors at The Barn are swinging open as Drake’s Brewing Company gets serving.

From pale ale to pepperoni pizza, food fans are flocking to West Sacramento newest restaurant. The oblong-shaped structure is now the home of Drake’s Brewing.

The grand opening is way overdue. West Sacramento leaders approved spending $2.6 million to build The Barn and restaurant with a slated opening date of September 2016. While the outdoor event space has hosted concerts and food truck festivals, the indoor restaurant was two years behind schedule.

Mark Friedman, the project’s developer, says the delay was due to construction complications.

“The project was more complicated than we originally thought, it was harder to build, and the initial operator that we had signed up for wasn’t able to proceed. Sometimes things happen and you have to adjust,” he said.

But now that the wood oven is finally fired up and the beer taps are flowing, many like what they see.