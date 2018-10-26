  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:34 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:The Barn, West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The doors at The Barn are swinging open as Drake’s Brewing Company gets serving.

From pale ale to pepperoni pizza, food fans are flocking to West Sacramento newest restaurant. The oblong-shaped structure is now the home of Drake’s Brewing.

RELATED: As Summer Ends, The Barn Is Behind Schedule

The grand opening is way overdue. West Sacramento leaders approved spending $2.6 million to build The Barn and restaurant with a slated opening date of September 2016. While the outdoor event space has hosted concerts and food truck festivals, the indoor restaurant was two years behind schedule.

Mark Friedman, the project’s developer, says the delay was due to construction complications.

RELATED: Grand Opening Held For The Barn In West Sacramento (2016)

“The project was more complicated than we originally thought, it was harder to build, and the initial operator that we had signed up for wasn’t able to proceed. Sometimes things happen and you have to adjust,” he said.

But now that the wood oven is finally fired up and the beer taps are flowing, many like what they see.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s