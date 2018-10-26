MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are looking for the suspects involved in a violent home invasion robbery where a man was shot.

Police say it was around 5:20 a.m. on Friday when the peace of a Modesto neighborhood was shattered.

Ten people, including children, were inside the house on Conrad Way when police say as many as three armed suspects forced their way inside. It’s unclear what they were after, but police say one of the suspects shot a man while inside the house.

“I just saw a bunch of police and an ambulance when I left for work this morning,” said Jordan Yocupicio who lives two doors down.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and says it’s unnerving to have this type of violence happen so close to home.

“It’s pretty frightening especially since it was right down the street,” Yocupicio said.

No children inside the house were injured.

Police say the people inside the home did not know the suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.