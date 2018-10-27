  • CBS13On Air

Amber Alert, Washington

​VANCOUVER, Wash. (CBS13) – The CHP has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Vancouver, Washington Police Department for a girl who was abducted on Thursday.

According to a statement from police, on October 25 at 1 p.m., 4-year-old Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was abducted in Vancouver. She is described as a Hispanic female, with blond hair and blue eyes.

image003 Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 4, Missing Out Of Washington State

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez

The suspect is described as 21-year-old Esmeralda Lynn Lopez Lopez. She is described as a female, 5 feet tall, and weighs 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

image005 Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 4, Missing Out Of Washington State

The suspect is identified as Esmeralda Lynn Lopez Lopez.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt, with Washington license plate number BLK 1552.

image006 Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 4, Missing Out Of Washington State

Esmeralda Lynn Lopez Lopez.

The counties of Marin, Napa, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Merced, Fresno, Kings, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, And Tulare are included in the alert.

If you see the victim or suspect, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

