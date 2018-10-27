SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local gun store is feeling the heat for what some are calling inappropriate comments in light of the recent bomb scares.

The Sacramento Black Rifle Facebook page includes a post showing a picture of a bomb in a mailbox and the caption reads, “Have a [bomb emoji] day.” It also includes a laughing face emoji.

The online post comes amid the investigation into mail bombs targeting Democratic lawmakers, CNN, and others. People have criticized and with both criticism and defended the post.

“My gut reaction is I’m really deeply offended,” David Ramsey said. “I think it was rude, insensitive and inflammatory.”

“I don’t think it’s over the line,” Chris Van Os said. “I think everyone is just too sensitive when it comes to things like that. And I think people are tired of being politically correct with everything they do and say.”

On the discussion website Reddit, some posters recommended patronizing Sacramento Black Rifle’s competitors, in response to the post.

One thread read:

“I can’t believe how tone deaf they are.”

Followed by a reply “they’re not tone deaf, they know full well what they’re doing. They’re trying to be edgy.”

“It shows a lack of compassion,” Ramsey said.

“Any publicity is good publicity right,” Van Os said

The owner of Sacramento Black Rifle declined an interview request with CBS13.