El Camino Fundamental High School, Grant Union High School, Rio Americano High School, Rocklin, Sacramento, Whitney High School

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Two football games ended early after altercations on Friday night in the Sacramento area.

Rocklin Police say they were called out to a game as a fight broke out between players with Whitney High School and Grant Union High School after a scoring play in the third quarter.

The game was called off because a large number of people involved in the fight. Nobody was injured in the altercation. Police will be reviewing video to see if any charges need to be filed.

Another brawl broke out earlier in the night resulting in a game between El Camino Fundamental High School and Rio Americano High School being called off.

