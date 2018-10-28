FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — An investigation is underway into a hanging black baby doll that was found inside the girls’ locker room at Del Campo High School.

A concerned family member says the doll was found in the locker room on October 19.

According to the principal, Greg Snyder, a group of students first attempted to tell a staff member of “an issue” in the locker room two weeks ago, but no action was taken.

Here Snyder’s full statement on the issue:

On Wednesday of this week, I was made aware that an item had been displayed in a locker of the girls locker room that served to harass and/or intimidate other individuals. I want to assure our community that we are doing everything possible to investigate the incident and are committed to taking the appropriate actions based on our findings.

Yesterday I communicated with our entire student body and met with staff to express my grave concern and that this act is not in alignment with our campus community. It is not acceptable to make any individual feel intimidated, harassed or otherwise discriminated against.

As we have learned about this incident I want to be transparent and share that a group of students did attempt to alert a member of our staff to an issue in the girls locker room approximately two weeks ago. After talking with the staff member, I believe the nature of the issue was not clear, and that had the staff member understood what exactly the issue was, they would have acted immediately. However, good intent is not good enough and I apologize that action was not taken at the time.

If you have any information on this incident please come forward to share it with me. You may also send information anonymously through the district’s Tell Someone form located at http://www.sanjuan.edu/tellsomeone.

Del Campo is an inclusive campus that welcomes all learners and our actions must reflect our beliefs. I intend to work with our student leaders and anyone else interested to explore how we can ensure our campus continues and grows its focus on being supportive of each other.

If you have ideas, suggestions or want to be a part of the conversation please reach out to me at gsnyder@sanjuan.edu.