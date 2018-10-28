SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Sacramento received a special surprise this week, thanks to Bridgestone.

The organization needed transportation for educational trips, Sacramento Kings games, River Cats games, and more.

Kids at the club were surprised with a new passenger van, donated by Bridgestone, thanks to a grant the club won.

Firestone Complete Auto Care store manager Patrick Ogeerally saw this as an opportunity to come full circle and give back to the club that helped raise him.

“Growing up here as a club kid in the mid-80s, at that time I was just figuring out where I was going to go in life and what I was going to do,” Ogeerally said.

The Boys and Girls Club is located in the South Sacramento area. Many kids rely on them for rides to the fun things they want to do.