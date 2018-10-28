Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are investigating a shooting that injured two victims near Reserve Drive and Roseville Parkway Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
Police said the two victims hurt in the shooting were transported to an area hospital and are in stable condition.
According to the police, Dave & Busters and Yardhouse went on lockdown for some time during the incident.
Officials said there was no threat to the neighborhood or surrounding businesses at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to all Roseville Police Dept or email Detective Harlan at DHarlan@roseville.ca.us.