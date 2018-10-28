SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local historians are shedding light on the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery with a new app called “Anytime Tours of Sacramento.”

Many probably pass the cemetery off of Broadway and have no idea who is buried there. City historian Marcia Eymann is hoping to target those people who may not take a tour of the cemetery with the app.

Eymann said there are governors, prostitutes, 49er players and many more people buried in the cemetery. She said the app gives users an entertaining way to learn about the people who are buried in the cemetery.

All of the stores are videos, and the city hopes this helps people more about Sacramento.

Eventually, the city hopes to expand to include more burials and also have the stories translated into more languages.