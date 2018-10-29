SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office say they aim to complete their review of the Stephon Clark shooting investigation within 90 days, but it may take longer.

More than seven months after Clark’s death, the Sacramento Police Department completed its criminal investigation into the deadly police shooting late last week. The findings were then sent to the DA’s office.

According to a release Monday morning, the DA’s office will aim to complete their review in the timeframe of other officer-involved shooting incidents. However, they note the findings are said to be “voluminous” and will possibly take more time.

“We will take whatever time is necessary to complete that process, as we balance our desire to complete this investigation review in a timely manner with the overarching need to ensure any conclusions we reach are the result of a thorough and methodical evaluation of the facts and the law,” the DA’s office wrote.

Clark was shot at least seven times on March 18 in his grandmother’s backyard after officers mistook his cellphone for a gun.

His death sparked massive protests and the case garnered national attention.

Since the incident, the Sacramento Police Department changed its foot pursuit and body camera policy.

The police department did not release any findings from its investigation, but it’s an important step in determining whether or not two officers who shot and killed Clark will face charges.

The DA’s office notes their review is “strictly limited to an analysis of the action the officers actually took and whether that action is a prosecutable crime under the law.”