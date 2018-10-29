GRIDLEY (CBS13) – Authorities in Butte County are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman in Gridley.

The incident happened Monday around 10 a.m. According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old woman was driving on Highway 99 when she pulled into an orchard to check the air pressure in one of her tires.

A man in a pickup truck then pulled up behind her. The man got out and went up to her, asking if she needed any help.

When she said no, the man grabbed her arms and tried to drag her to his truck. She was able to fight him off, get back in her car and drive off.

The man was last seen getting into his truck – described as a cream-colored, early 90s Toyota pickup – and heading south on Highway 99, in the direction of Live Oak.

Deputies say the man is described as a middle-aged white man with short and curly salt-and-pepper hair, a brown mustache, and had sores on his face. The man was wearing a black shirt with some sort of writing on it, along with pajama pants with baseball prints.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has any other information relevant to the case is asked to contact Butte County authorities at (530) 538-7322.