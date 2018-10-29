Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The legendary rock band KISS is calling it quits, but not before one last worldwide tour that will also make a stop in Sacramento.
KISS announced their 2019 “End of the Road” world tour dates on Monday.
A total of 44 dates have been announced so far. Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be hosting KISS on Feb. 9. California KISS fans will also be able to see the rockers in San Diego, Fresno, Anaheim and Los Angeles.
Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale Nov. 2. Presale tickets start Tuesday at 10 a.m.