LODI (CBS13) – A 24-year-old man is under arrest after police say he was found slumped over in a car full of drugs.

Lodi police say officers responded near the Walmart along South Lower Sacramento Road Sunday night to investigate a report of a suspicious car. The driver was reported to be laying over the steering wheel.

Officers found the driver, 24-year-old Nicolas Myles Groom, and he was taken into custody.

With the help of police K9 Radar, officers uncovered about 30 grams of ecstasy, 1.2 grams of heroin and other drug-related items inside the car.

Groom was arrested and he’s now facing charges related to drug sales.