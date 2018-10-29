EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after he exchanged gunfire during a pursuit, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

South Lake Tahoe Police officer were pursuing a motorcycle around 1 p.m. when the driver reportedly shot at officers.

Officers called for assistance from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after the driver fired the shots.

At some point, the suspect was wounded. It’s not clear which agency fired the fatal shot. The motorcyclist died shortly after.

No officers were reported wounded in the shooting.

North Upper Truckee is closed at Highway 50 and San Bernardino Avenue, and Highway 89 is closed between South Upper Truckee and Pickets Road.