SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento community is coming together after a violent attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The violence echoes what happened nearly 20 years ago in Sacramento. Two white supremacist brothers firebombed three synagogues in 1999.

Mona Alfi had just started as a rabbi at the time of the attacks. In the 19 years since she says B’nai Israel is a perfect example of what it’s like to “rise from the ashes.”

“No community is safe from people who harbor feelings of hatred, however, Sacramento is special in that we have an incredibly strong interfaith community. The community really comes out for each other,” she said.

The community will come together as one again Monday night.

People all faiths are invited to stand in solidarity with Pittsburgh, and pray for the 11 innocent lives lost at the Tree of Life synagogue when a gunman opened fire on Saturday.

“Horrified that people praying peacefully Saturday morning could be victimized in such a way,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Steinberg is himself a member of B’nai Israel. But he says he’s speaking to the city as a whole.

“I hope the country says we’re Jewish Americans on other occasions we say we’re all African Americans were all transgender — we’re all of that and more,” he said.

Pointing to B’nai Israel’s sign, a biblical reminder to, “love thy neighbor, as thyself.” But it doesn’t mean this congregation can let its guard down. Security is tight.

And Monday night especially, the Sacramento Police Department plans to be in full force in and around the sanctuary.

“It’s a constitutional right to be able to have the freedom of speech and religion so as a police Dept it’s our job to make it as safe as it can be,” said Officer Marcus Basques.