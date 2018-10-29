SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento synagogue opened its doors on Monday night to honor those killed in the Pittsburgh shooting.

An overflow crowd gathered at Sacramento’s Congregation B’nai Israel, showing support for the lives lost and the family and friends of those impacted by the synagogue shooting.

“We’re here to remember those who were murdered in Pittsburgh,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “I hope tonight that people feel a sense of strength tonight, knowing that they are not alone.”

RELATED: ‘I’m Going To Die:’ Synagogue Shooting Survivors Share Horror At Tree Of Life

The Sacramento synagogue has its own history of violence. In 1999, two white supremacist brothers firebombed it and two other synagogues.

Monday’s ceremony began with song and ended with a reading of the 11 names of those killed at the Tree of Life synagogue and 11 candles lit in their memory.

RELATED: Pain Of 1999 Sacramento Synagogue Firebombings Also A Lesson In Resilience

“Sacramento is very special in that we have an incredibly strong interfaith community,” said Rabbi Mona Alfi.

Leaders of different denominations and faiths joined in prayer, showing solidarity in denouncing the violent act.

“We have to speak up,” Steinberg said. “We have to stand up.”