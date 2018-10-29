OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Police in Northern California are investigating whether a decaying human head found in an Oakland backyard belongs to a recently discovered headless corpse.

Oakland Sgt. Michael Cardoza says two people visiting an Oakland apartment complex found the head last week in the grassless yard with a couple of trees and took it to a police station.

ALSO: Police: Babysitter Torches Fiance’s Car With Child In Her Care Present

Cardoza says homicide detectives interviewed all the residents of the three-apartment building and that it didn’t appear they were involved.

He says investigators are trying to determine if the head is linked to a decapitated body found in “close proximity” in late September.

KTVU reports that the head was found in an area of the backyard residents don’t frequent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.