STOCKTON (CBS13) – An early morning Stockton house fire is now a crime scene.

When fire crews arrived just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, they found the home on North Lincoln Street engulfed in flames.

A woman was able to get out safely, but her three dogs died in the fire.

Firefighters are investigating exactly what caused the fire.

Authorities are now saying the area is a crime scene investigation, but haven’t given the reason why yet.