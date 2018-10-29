ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Friday night football took a turn after an all-out brawl broke out on the field in the middle of a high-school game.

The game between Whitney High School and Grant Union High School was cut short in the third quarter because of a fight on the field.

Video from Whitney High Broadcasting shows how the fight begins. It’s the third quarter after a scoring play by Whitney High. A student from Whitney and a student from Grant are seen in a struggle. It doesn’t end there. More students from both teams soon join in. A coach from Whitney is seen pulling off a Grant player’s helmet.

RELATED: High School Football Games Called Off After Fights

“I was frankly appalled by some of the behaviors of just about everybody that was out there to a certain extent on the field itself,” said Michael Garrison, Sac-Joaquin Section Commissioner.

Garrison says officials are required to eject students who throw punches, but there were no ejections on Friday because there was too much chaos. Instead, the game was canceled.

“Quite frankly I understand. There were people coming from everywhere and then being in the middle, it’s a safety issue for them as well. So they kind of backed off,” he said.

Section bylaws also disqualify students who leave the sidelines to join a fight on the field from playing the next game. That’s going to have an impact on the Grant football team’s playoff game on Friday.

“They had at least 10 students that left the sidelines that were out in the fray. Those students have been removed. Whitney had three or four,” he said.

CBS13 reached out Whitney High School about the brawl. They responded with this statement which reads in part “district officials have been conducting an internal investigation which includes reviewing the video and communicating with the Sac-Joaquin section office.”

They add that discipline for those involved will take place when the investigation is over.

We also reached out to Grant Union High School for comment but haven’t heard back.

They are scheduled for a home game this Friday against Downey.