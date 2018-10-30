SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for a man who went on a hike over the weekend and has not been seen since.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Bradford Dozier was last seen in Sacramento on Saturday morning. He was reportedly going to go on a hike, but it is not known exactly where.

Pls R/T:Missing Bradford Dozier,male white, 55 yrs,5'5 & 190 lbs.,w/brown hair & blue eyes,Last seen in Sac 10-26 heading to hike and his car was found 10/27 @Evergreen Trailhead,Alpine County see post for more info https://t.co/zqeXmGxNij #sacpd #findBradDozier pic.twitter.com/zbpRb6ybX5 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 30, 2018

Authorities say Dozier’s car was found Sunday on the Evergreen Trailhead in Alpine County. However, detectives say it’s unclear if Dozier was hiking from that area.

Dozier is described as a 5’5″ and about 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark green, long-sleeved shirt and olive hiking pants along with hiking shoes when he was last seen.

An extensive search of Alpine County is underway for Dozier.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to contact the Alpine Sheriff’s Office at (530) 694-2231.