CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A middle school custodian was arrested after an apparent argument led to threats of bringing a gun to work.

The situation was reported to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Deputies say 72-year-old Fred Westbrook, a custodian at Toyon Middle School, had been having an ongoing dispute with a coworker. Westbrook, deputies say, reportedly threatened to bring a gun work several times.

School administrators were told about the statements on Monday afternoon and immediately got the sheriff’s office involved.

Westbrook, a Mokelumne Hill resident, was arrested and has since been booked into Calaveras County Jail. He’s being held on $50,000 bail and is facing charges of making criminal threats.

Deputies note that no students were involved in the incident and there were no reported threats against students.