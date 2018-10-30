FOLSOM (CBS13) — An Eagle Scout project could help keep students safe if an active shooter is on campus.

It’s the last thing anyone wants to think about, but Scott Keele has a plan to help keep students safe at Folsom High School.

“In case of an active shooter, and they need to cover up the window, you can just throw it on easily and if they need to peek and look outside the window they can easily roll it up and look outside and then pull it back down,” he said. “It’s kind of like a pillow case kind of design and then we just glued magnets with E-600 and they stay on pretty dang well. And you just throw it up.”

He made the curtains his Eagle Scout service project after a little inspiration from his mom, who is a teacher at the school.

“Originally, what they were going to do was hire someone to come and do all of the curtains for it and my mom said ‘No! No! No! We can do this as a service project. You don’t have to spend too much money on it,'” he said.

For a fraction of the cost, school administrators say the curtains complement the safety tools already in place across the district, adding an extra layer of concealment.

“These window coverings will just enhance what we have here for precautionary measures for student safety,” said Assistant Principal Eric Ecklund.

In all, Scott and a team of volunteers made and installed more than 100 curtains at Folsom High School. He’s hopeful others will hear about his work and he can help even more people.