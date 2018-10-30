ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Parents are speaking out after a brawl ended a Friday night football game between Grant Union and Whitney high schools.

“He’s hurt. He’s more hurt than anything because this is a dream of his. It has been snatched from him,” said Kenneth Kinsey whose son plays for Grant.

Kinsey is devastated because his son has been disqualified from taking part in Friday’s playoff game against Downey. He left the bench when a brawl broke out in the third quarter of Friday night’s game following a point-after-touchdown kick.

“He has a right to play. He did not fight. He didn’t hurt anyone. He went out there to prevent players from fighting. To break it up,” he said.

Kinsey isn’t surprised about the fight. He says there were constant taunts from Whitney High players throughout the game.

“There’s definitely racial undertone,” he said.

Drew Jones disagrees.

“That’s part of the game. If I hit you and I clap on your face and go yeah I roughed you up, I did that. That’s part of the game,” Jones said.

Jones has a history with Grant. He’s a former coach and a former student. His son was a Grant freshman but is now a junior on the Whitney High football team. He’s disappointed about allegations of racism against the Whitney school community.

“That’s hilarious for them to say because when you say that are you talking about all of Whitney because there’s African American kids like my son on Whitney,” he said.

He puts this the fight on the referees, saying none of this would have happened if they had officiated better.

“From the first ejection the first quarter, there should have been constant ejections. We’re already an o and 9 team our goal wasn’t out to fight,” he said.

Grant has a playoff game this Friday against Downey and it’ll be without a number of its players as they serve suspensions.

Whitney High’s season ended in the third quarter as the team finished the 2018 season winless.