4:15 p.m. UPDATE: Forward progress on the fire has been stopped. The fire has burned 550 acres.
BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire has burned at least 80 acres south of Palermo in Butte County.
The June Fire is burning in the area of 4 Junes Way and Palermo Honcut-Highway. It’s to the east of Robinson’s Corner.
Fire crews are attacking it from the ground and the air.
No evacuations or road closures are in place at this time.
Crews have been on alert for potential fires as a Red Flag Warning is in effect throughout the region until Wednesday morning as high winds and dry conditions make fires more likely.
The fires was reported just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.