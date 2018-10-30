4:15 p.m. UPDATE: Forward progress on the fire has been stopped. The fire has burned 550 acres.

#JuneFire [update] off 4 Junes Way and Palermo-Honcut Highway, south of Palermo (Butte County) is now 550 acres and 20% contained. pic.twitter.com/RtCjuL7nBF — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 30, 2018

—

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire has burned at least 80 acres south of Palermo in Butte County.

The June Fire is burning in the area of 4 Junes Way and Palermo Honcut-Highway. It’s to the east of Robinson’s Corner.

Fire crews are attacking it from the ground and the air.

#JuneFire [update] off 4 Junes Way and Palermo-Honcut Highway, south of Palermo (Butte County) is now 80 acres. https://t.co/fCg1bUwDG3 pic.twitter.com/uSVONlzCxD — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 30, 2018

No evacuations or road closures are in place at this time.

Crews have been on alert for potential fires as a Red Flag Warning is in effect throughout the region until Wednesday morning as high winds and dry conditions make fires more likely.

The fires was reported just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.