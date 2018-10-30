LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police say a man in possession of a stash of stolen items – including baseball cards and other collectibles – was arrested in Lincoln.

The incident happened early Monday morning. An officer spotted a car parked along the 300 block of Lincoln Boulevard with 33-year-old Steven Breschini inside and did a probation search.

Officers soon discovered a lot of stolen items, including: credit cards, drivers’ licenses, ATM cards and social security cards belonging to two different people.

Police say one of the victims told them the items were likely stolen when Breschini was doing work at her house. The other victim says the items were taken when someone got into her unlocked car.

Collectibles that did not belong to Breschini were also found in the car, police say. The collectibles included coins, stamps and baseball cards.

Breschini, an Auburn resident, was arrested and is facing charges of identity theft, petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to contact Lincoln police at (916) 645-4040.