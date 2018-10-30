  • CBS13On Air

By Lemor Abrams
Filed Under:california, Red Flag Warning, Sacramento

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — The CBS13 Mobile Weather Lab chased the wind from the foothills to the Sacramento valley Tuesday. With a red flag warning in effect, officials are asking people to be vigilant.

“It’s concerning,” said one woman driving through Donner Summit.

It started there with a slight breeze, but wind gusts climbed quickly.

RELATED: June Fire Burns In Butte County

“Even a small bicycle hitting the road can spark a fire,” another woman said up in Emigrant Gap.

PG&E said the conditions Tuesday did not indicate a need to initiate another safety power shutoff.

But a spokeswoman warned, conditions can change.

