NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — The CBS13 Mobile Weather Lab chased the wind from the foothills to the Sacramento valley Tuesday. With a red flag warning in effect, officials are asking people to be vigilant.

“It’s concerning,” said one woman driving through Donner Summit.

It started there with a slight breeze, but wind gusts climbed quickly.

“Even a small bicycle hitting the road can spark a fire,” another woman said up in Emigrant Gap.

PG&E said the conditions Tuesday did not indicate a need to initiate another safety power shutoff.

But a spokeswoman warned, conditions can change.