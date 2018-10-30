  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police hosted a “trunk-or-treat” event for kids and their parents a Eden Park on Tuesday.

Many parents brought their kids in in costume to the event, which ran from 4-6 p.m., and trick-or-treated from the trunks of cars at the park.

Officers passed out candy, talked with community members, and even showed off some of their horse patrols and drones.

Many local businesses and other organizations helped the event happen, including: David’s Pizza, Second Harvest Food Bank, Food 4 Less, House of Cream, La Unica, Macedonia Focus Community Church, Rancho San Miguel, Sky Zone, Stockton Fire Department, Stockton School’s Initiative and Walgreens.

