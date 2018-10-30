STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police hosted a “trunk-or-treat” event for kids and their parents a Eden Park on Tuesday.

Many parents brought their kids in in costume to the event, which ran from 4-6 p.m., and trick-or-treated from the trunks of cars at the park.

Fun night for kids and their parents during the #Stockton police Trunk or Treat event at Eden Park 👻 pic.twitter.com/zASvYZptYI — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) October 31, 2018

Officers passed out candy, talked with community members, and even showed off some of their horse patrols and drones.

Many local businesses and other organizations helped the event happen, including: David’s Pizza, Second Harvest Food Bank, Food 4 Less, House of Cream, La Unica, Macedonia Focus Community Church, Rancho San Miguel, Sky Zone, Stockton Fire Department, Stockton School’s Initiative and Walgreens.