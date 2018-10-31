NORWALK, Calif. (AP) – A woman who shot at complete strangers during a deadly Southern California joyride has been sentenced to more than 350 years to life in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Reyna Gomez of Whittier was sentenced Tuesday in Norwalk for a murder, 14 attempted murders and a carjacking that occurred east of Los Angeles.

Authorities say that on April 29 of last year, Gomez and her boyfriend, Alejandro Lazo, carjacked a driver in Pico Rivera and drove around for hours, taking turns shooting at people and cars.

Three people were wounded. A driver was killed as he waited with his family in a car stopped at a red light in La Mirada.

Gomez and Lazo, both gang members, had been released from prison six months earlier.

Lazo’s trial for the attacks is pending.

