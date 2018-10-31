ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Antelope early Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the 5800 block of Antelope Road just after 1:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a woman shot. A woman who had been shot was soon found at a gas station in the area.

Medics soon pronounced the person dead. No information about her, including her name or age, has been released at the moment.

Deputies say they got multiple calls about people yelling and shots being fired in the area. Witnesses also say there was some sort of argument before the shooting.

The shooting is not believed to be random, deputies say.

No motive or any suspects have been identified yet for the shooting. A part of the adjoining shopping center has been closed due to the investigation.