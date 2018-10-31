Originally posted in 2015

Kids of all ages like to trick-or-treat, and Sacramento offers many options for a ghoulish good time. Check out these Halloween hot spots for 2015, but remember to be respectful and safe. Travel in groups, wear items that are easy to see in the dark and if a home’s lights are out, move along without stopping.

Fab 40s This upscale neighborhood, from 38th through 46th streets and between Folsom Avenue and J, is a favorite of Halloween revelers. Many residents go all out when decorating and several homes were even featured in a Halloween décor special filmed for HGTV. Some of the decorations and displays are quite elaborate, and the streets and sidewalks can get congested rather quickly. Consider taking your youngest costumed characters out to trick-or-treat before dark, to avoid both the crowds and the potential anxiety caused by gorier or more life-like decorations. Related: Ask A Sacramento Expert: Keeping Your Kids Entertained On A Day Off From School

River Park The River Park area in East Sacramento is traditionally known to be kid friendly, so gather up your favorite ghosts and float on over. The actual park is on Moddison Avenue, and the neighborhood is bordered by the American River to the east and north, H Street to the south and west to the tracks of the Southern Pacific Railroad.

Park Boulevard In West Sacramento Trinity Presbyterian Church, located at 1500 Park Blvd. in West Sacramento, is home to an annual Halloween “Trick or Trunk” celebration. Many of the nearby homes, particularly those on State Street and Park Boulevard, take part as well, making the neighborhood a great place to be spooktacular.

Sutter Street, Old Folsom Grab your mummy and the wee ghosties and visit historic Old Folsom on Oct. 23 for the Night of 1000 Pumpkins. Trick-or-treat with local shopkeepers, see special and very haunting dance performances and watch spooky movies at an outdoor amphitheater. There is also a parade and costume contest, so call the Folsom Historic District Association at (916) 985 -7452 for details.

Haunted Howl-O-Ween Both tricks and treats are up for grabs on the evening of Oct. 29 at Wag Hotels, located at 1759 Enterprise Blvd. in West Sacramento. A haunted house, tasty goodies, gifts and prizes and even a haunted photo booth will be part of the fun at this neighborhood fundraiser for the Yolo County SPCA. Call (916) 373-0300 for details.

