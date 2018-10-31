Originally posted in 2015
This upscale neighborhood, from 38th through 46th streets and between Folsom Avenue and J, is a favorite of Halloween revelers. Many residents go all out when decorating and several homes were even featured in a Halloween décor special filmed for HGTV. Some of the decorations and displays are quite elaborate, and the streets and sidewalks can get congested rather quickly. Consider taking your youngest costumed characters out to trick-or-treat before dark, to avoid both the crowds and the potential anxiety caused by gorier or more life-like decorations.
River Park
The River Park area in East Sacramento is traditionally known to be kid friendly, so gather up your favorite ghosts and float on over. The actual park is on Moddison Avenue, and the neighborhood is bordered by the American River to the east and north, H Street to the south and west to the tracks of the Southern Pacific Railroad.
Park Boulevard In West Sacramento
Trinity Presbyterian Church, located at 1500 Park Blvd. in West Sacramento, is home to an annual Halloween “Trick or Trunk” celebration. Many of the nearby homes, particularly those on State Street and Park Boulevard, take part as well, making the neighborhood a great place to be spooktacular.
Sutter Street, Old Folsom
Grab your mummy and the wee ghosties and visit historic Old Folsom on Oct. 23 for the Night of 1000 Pumpkins. Trick-or-treat with local shopkeepers, see special and very haunting dance performances and watch spooky movies at an outdoor amphitheater. There is also a parade and costume contest, so call the Folsom Historic District Association at (916) 985 -7452 for details.
Both tricks and treats are up for grabs on the evening of Oct. 29 at Wag Hotels, located at 1759 Enterprise Blvd. in West Sacramento. A haunted house, tasty goodies, gifts and prizes and even a haunted photo booth will be part of the fun at this neighborhood fundraiser for the Yolo County SPCA. Call (916) 373-0300 for details.
www.oldsacramento.comBring the kids to trick-or-treat in Old Sac from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct 31. Many of the local merchants offer goodies to costumed guests of all ages, and treat bags and maps are available when you start out at the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum at 1200 Front St.