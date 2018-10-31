CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A Carmichael woman has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling over $130,000 from local non-profit organizations.

Jennifer Haymart is accused of embezzling from several groups, including Deterding Elementary School’s PTO, the Carmichael Little League and the Orangevale Jax Titans baseball team.

“We support teachers, we support programs, we support education, and essentially all that money was gone last year and we had to start from scratch,” Laura Mchugh the Deterding Elementary PTO President.

Haymart is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail on $125,000 bail.