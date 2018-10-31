NEWHALL (CBSLA) — A resident in Newhall is pushing back against allegations his Halloween decorations depicting the headstones of politicians are offensive, but some say it’s a step too far.

The resident, who did not wish to be interviewed on camera, has a fake graveyard in his front yard with the names of Michael Jackson and Prince as tribute, and Kim Jong Un’s name over a mushroom cloud. Many others have the names of liberal politicians Gavin Newsom, Hillary Clinton, Jerry Brown and Nancy Pelosi, among others, plastered on the the front. He said he has done it for the past eight years and that people need to get over it, but one man running for Santa Clarita City Council told CBS2 News they should come down.

“Regardless of political affiliation, I would disagree with that level of messaging on either side,” said Democratic candidate Brett Haddock. “It’s really kind of sad to see that type of language used to describe a position on something — use violent rhetoric.”

As to the claims he is bringing up the issue only for publicity, Haddock said, “As an aspiring politician, I’m not shy of a camera, but that’s not the reason I did it. I did it because I felt it was the right thing to do.”

Still, some neighbors aren’t as offended as Haddock would make it appear.

“We are a country of free speech, so we do have to all put up with a lot opinions that are contrary to our own,” said neighbor Rhonda Boone, a Republican who came to see the “graveyard” for herself.

“Let’s not take offense so often as we do as a country; just let it go and see it in the spirit in which it’s done,” echoed her husband John.

“I live right here in the neighborhood. I’m not offended about what he put up,” said Pat Mill, a Democrat who said she believes Haddock’s complaint is all “for publicity.”