SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A gas leak caused when a private construction crew ruptured a line has part of a Midtown Sacramento block evacuated.
The scene is near 21st and N streets.
Sacramento Fire says PG&E crews are at the scene trying to contain and fix the leak. A one-block radius around the leak has been evacuated as a precaution.
N Street from 20th to 22nd streets is closed and 21st from O Street to Capitol Avenue is also closed.
Crews expect the area to closed for several hours.
No injuries have been reported, Sacramento Fire says.