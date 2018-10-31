SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A gas leak caused when a private construction crew ruptured a line has part of a Midtown Sacramento block evacuated.

The scene is near 21st and N streets.

#Sacramentofire is on scene 21st/N Street with @PGE4Me for a broken gas line. PG&E is on scene to contain and fix the leak. 1 Block radius has been evacuated precautionary and Sac Fire crews are to remain on scene. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/RqkklTj4lh — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 31, 2018

Sacramento Fire says PG&E crews are at the scene trying to contain and fix the leak. A one-block radius around the leak has been evacuated as a precaution.

N Street from 20th to 22nd streets is closed and 21st from O Street to Capitol Avenue is also closed.

Crews expect the area to closed for several hours.

No injuries have been reported, Sacramento Fire says.