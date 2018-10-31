ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove is dealing with allegations of sexual assault against one of their students.

School officials say they were notified on Monday by a student claiming they were sexually assaulted by a fellow student off campus.

The school says they contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating.

The school released a statement saying in part:

“This is a very serious matter and school officials are working closely with the victim’s family and law enforcement on the investigation as the safety of our students and staff is a top priority at every school.”