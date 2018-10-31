OROVILLE (CBS13) – The California Department of Water Resources is saying they’ve met their goal of having the Oroville Dam‘s main spillway rebuilt and ready for winter.

Officials set Nov. 1 as the deadline for reconstruction work to be done at the damaged spillway.

DWR has met the Nov. 1 public safety construction milestone for the #OrovilleSpillways. Crews successfully placed all concrete on the main spillway a week early, but additional work continues.

Click here for construction updates:https://t.co/ECdnohjewN pic.twitter.com/gVa7wJUbvN — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) October 31, 2018

Wednesday, a day before the deadline, DWR announced that the spillway has been officially completely reconstructed. The new concrete is expected to be cured by Dec. 1.

Some dry finishing, joint sealing, sidewall work and site clean-up will continue.

Crews had been racing to meet the deadline before winter rains arrive.

Back in September, officials revealed that the cost of repairs and other improvements at the dam had hit $1.1 billion – more than $250 million over projections.

The newly-rebuilt spillway can now take it’s originally designed capacity of 270,000 cubic feet per second of water, officials say.