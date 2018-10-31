CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A former treasurer will face charges on Thursday accusing her of embezzling more than $130,000 from a parent-teacher organization and two youth baseball teams while she served as their treasurer.

Jennifer Haymart is in jail without bail awaiting her arraignment. Carmichael’s Little League is one of the organizations the Sacramento County District Attorney says Haymart allegedly targeted.

“Over $50,000 has been taken from Carmichael Little League,” league secretary and parent Trisha Cumbra said.

The league is now faced with using outdated facilities and equipment without that money, she said.

“It’s not new dirt, not having the appropriate tools to cut or mark [the field] and having older catcher’s equipment and our volunteer umpires have old equipment as well,” Cumbra said. “I’m curious why she did it, and what she did with all that money.”

Besides the Carmichael Little League, Haymart also allegedly stole a few hundred dollars more from the Orangevale Jax Titans baseball club, and more than $85,000 from the Deterding Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization.

“And it was hard for us to comprehend that someone could steal from children,” Deterding PTO president Laura McHugh said. “From their own children, somebody that was a volunteer here.”

At the Carmichael home where Haymart lives a man answered the front door but declined to comment on Haymart’s arrest.

“We have bills to pay, and we can’t pay these bills right now, and that’s been really hard,” Cumbra said.

Now investigators say they have the evidence, the former treasurer used money meant for kids, as her personal piggy bank.