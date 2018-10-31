WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An effort to get rid of blight has some West Sacramento residents looking for ways to stop the controversial parking ban.

Ron Crayne just bought his boat this spring. Now he’s concerned the city could change the rules on where he can park it.

“It’s my yard,” he said. “It ain’t hurting nothing.”

RELATED: The Barn’s Doors Are Open In West Sacramento After Delays

The ban on storing boats and recreational vehicles in front yard setbacks is one of the new rules being considered by West Sacramento city leaders. Some say they’re an eyesore and stick out among rows of well-kept homes while others feel laws shouldn’t prohibit storing them on private property.

Other rules include banning chain link fences in front yards of homes.

The changes are part of the city’s efforts to modernize its zoning codes. Planning staff have been working for more than a year on updating the rules that will guide the city over the next 20 years.

The West Sacramento Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the new rules at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The changes would still have to go before the West Sacramento City Council before taking effect.