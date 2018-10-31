BURBANK (CBS13) – Authorities in Burbank have arrested a suspect in Burbank who was wanted in connection to a homicide from Sacramento County.

The arrest was made around 7:30 a.m. after a Burbank police officer rolled up on a crash on Interstate 210 near Hubbard Street. Several cars were involved in the crash.

While running the plates on the cars, Burbank police say one car had a license plate that matched up with one connected to a recent homicide investigation out of Sacramento County.

The driver of that car suddenly got out and ran. However, with the help of California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department, the person was caught near Foothill Boulevard and Sayre Street.

No information about the suspect other than he was a male has been released.

Burbank police say they do not know which homicide the car is connected to in Sacramento County.