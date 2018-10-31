STOCKTON (CBS13) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after a Stockton gun shop was burglarized last week.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Genecco Gun Works along Lower Sacramento Road was hit by burglars in the early morning hours of Oct. 22. The burglars smashed through the front of the store with a car, then grabbed a bunch of guns.

In total, 23 handguns and a rifle were stolen from the Stockton shop.

Both the ATF and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary. No information about any possible suspects has been released at this point.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are both offering $2,500 rewards each.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the ATF at 1 (800) 283-4867 or the San Joaquin sheriff tipline at (209) 468-4505.