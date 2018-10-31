Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspicious package is being investigated at the California Democratic Party headquarters.

The scene is near 9th and S streets.

California Democratic Party officials say their headquarters received a package in the mail on Wednesday. The package was reported to local authorities and the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

Southbound 9th Street is closed between R and S streets for the time being, police say.

Authorities have not said if the incident is related to the string of mail bombs mailed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump recently.  Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Florida resident, was arrested in connection to the case.

A suspicious package addressed to California Senator Kamala Harris was intercepted at a Sacramento mail facility last week.

More information to come. Keep checking back for updates.

 

 

