VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A motorcyclist has died and a search is still on for the SUV that hit him Tuesday night in Vacaville.

Vacaville police say the crash happened near Monte Vista Avenue and Callen Street just after 7:30 p.m. It appears the SUV was pulling out of a parking lot onto eastbound Monte Vista Avenue when the motorcyclist was hit.

The motorcyclist – 61-year-old Vacaville resident Richard Sauerwein – suffered blunt force trauma injuries, police say. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead later Tuesday night.

Authorities are now asking for help in finding the driver. The SUV is believed to be a white, mid 90s to early 2000s Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vacaville Police Department at (707) 449-5200.