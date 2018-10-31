SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Will Smith #13 of the San Francisco Giants is presented with the 2018 Willie Mac Award by Hall of Fame first baseman Willie McCovey before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on September 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey has died at the age of 80.

The San Francisco Giants announced his passing on Twitter, saying it came after ongoing health issues.

He played for 21 seasons in the major leagues, starting and ending with the Giants.

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 80 after losing his battle with ongoing health issues. #Forever44 | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ooOYg4ESol — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 31, 2018

McCovey batted .270 and hit 521 home runs in his career. He was named the National League MVP in 1969. His No. 44 was retired in 1980. He was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.

The team named its award for the most inspirational player after McCovey. Pitcher Will Smith won the Willie Mac Award in 2018.

A statue of McCovey stands outside AT&T Park.

