SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Will Smith #13 of the San Francisco Giants is presented with the 2018 Willie Mac Award by Hall of Fame first baseman Willie McCovey before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on September 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey has died at the age of 80.

The San Francisco Giants announced his passing on Twitter, saying it came after ongoing health issues.

He played for 21 seasons in the major leagues, starting and ending with the Giants.

McCovey batted .270 and hit 521 home runs in his career. He was named the National League MVP in 1969. His No. 44 was retired in 1980. He was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.

The team named its award for the most inspirational player after McCovey. Pitcher Will Smith won the Willie Mac Award in 2018.

A statue of McCovey stands outside AT&T Park.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 24: The Willie McCovey statue is seen during Game Three of the 2014 World Series at AT&T Park on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details

