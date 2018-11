SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Classic rock lovers rejoice: Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have added a Sacramento stop on their final tour.

Segar announced a total of seven more shows for the farewell tour on Thursday.

7 MORE SHOWS ADDED! Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Vancouver, Fresno, San Diego, Sacramento & Albuquerque. Tix on sale Nov. 9! https://t.co/xSpDxXeChH pic.twitter.com/gn4WkZTOSU — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) November 1, 2018

The band will be playing at the Golden 1 Center on Feb. 28, 2019. Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 9.

Shows in Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Vancouver, Fresno, San Diego and Albuquerque were also added.

Head to the Golden 1 Center website for more information: Golden1Center.com.