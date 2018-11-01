SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Jennifer Haymart appeared in court unshackled and in tears Thursday afternoon.

The Carmichael mom is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from her kids’ school and little league.

“It’s more sad to know that she did these things jeopardizing her children,” said Carmichael Little League board member Trisha Cumbra.

“It’s sad but the thing about it is and I will say this her kids were at that school when she did it,” said Deterding Elementary PTO President Laura McHugh.

McHugh is the president of the parent-teacher organization for Deterding Elementary where Haymart served as treasurer when investigators say she embezzled $85,000.

“It was used to support the arts in our school which includes music and dance,” she said.

And PTO parents aren’t alone. Investigators also say Haymart stole more than $50,000 from two Carmichael baseball teams.

“We have fields now that don’t have scoreboards,” said Carmichael Little League President Amy Alexander-Carter.

“Our snack bar needs $5,000 worth of work right now so we can open in the spring and we still have bills to pay,” said board member Trisha Cumbra.

The frustration mounted when court adjourned. Haymart is now allowed to post bail, in the amount of $125,000. A judge initially denied bail, given the seriousness of the charges.

“We’ve provided documents and the family’s provided documents that the source of that money used for the bail is legitimate,” said Haymart’s Defense Attorney Alin Cintean.

Haymart is due back in court on Dec. 12.