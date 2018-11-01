OAKDALE (CBS13) — Police are searching for the man who hijacked an SUV with a 6-year-old inside.

The worst scare came to a local family just a day before Halloween on the popular Cindy Drive.

“Scared out of my mind, scared out of my mind because I have my 8-year-old and 12-year-old up here, if that happened to me I don’t know what I would do,” said Carla Barth while trick-or-treating with her family.

The terrifying trip began in front of the 6-year-old’s home Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect, caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, climbed into a black Toyota 4-Runner with the vehicle running and the child in the back seat.

“We just don’t expect something like this to happen here, but to happen in bigger cities,” said Steve Chudoba who lives nearby.

Perhaps also caught by surprise, the suspect dropped the boy off a few blocks away and kept going.

“It happens in just a split second,” he said.

Police say the child ran home unharmed, but the vehicle still missing. Investigators searching for the black SUV with this license plate 7VRA093.

Who could do such a thing?

“Monsters and they are everywhere,” Barth said.

One family’s frightful experience now an eye opener for parents on this Halloween that’s more than costumes of ghouls and goblins.

If you know the man in that picture or have any information, call Oakdale Police.