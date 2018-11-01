  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a Modesto man was found dead after a shooting Wednesday night.

The scene was along the 3700 block of Coffee Road.

Modesto police say, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting. A man who had been shot was soon found in a garage in the alley behind a home.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated; no suspect has been identified by police at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

