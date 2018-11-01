  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:sex offender registry

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California corrections officials say they arrested 110 sex offender parolees during an annual Halloween sweep designed to keep the offenders from contacting children or engaging in other Halloween activities.

That’s about 9 percent of the 1,252 parolees contacted statewide Wednesday.

Officials said Thursday that eight parolees face new charges while the rest allegedly violated conditions of their parole.

Thirty offenders were found with pornography, including two with child porn. Thirty-one had narcotics, drug paraphernalia or violated other parole conditions. Thirteen were found with weapons.

It’s the 25th year for the Halloween sweeps dubbed “Operation Boo.”

Officials say hundreds of parole agents and local law enforcement officers participated in the crackdown involving searches and compliance checks on sex offender parolees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s