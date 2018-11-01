  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Loomis, Penryn, Placer County, police chase

PENRYN (CBS13) – Arrests have been made after a chase of a car going the wrong way along Interstate 80 in Placer County Thursday morning.

The incident apparently began a little before 9 a.m. near I-80 and Penryn Road.

Placer County authorities were chasing a suspect who then went onto the freeway – in the wrong direction.

The car eventually crashed near Sierra College Boulevard and Highway 193. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the car crashed into a pole, then a tree, then went down a ravine.

Two people who were inside the car are now in custody.

Placer County authorities say the suspects were wanted on suspicion of stealing more than $4,000 worth of tools from an Auburn Home Depot store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s