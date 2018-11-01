Comments
PENRYN (CBS13) – Arrests have been made after a chase of a car going the wrong way along Interstate 80 in Placer County Thursday morning.
The incident apparently began a little before 9 a.m. near I-80 and Penryn Road.
Placer County authorities were chasing a suspect who then went onto the freeway – in the wrong direction.
The car eventually crashed near Sierra College Boulevard and Highway 193. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the car crashed into a pole, then a tree, then went down a ravine.
Two people who were inside the car are now in custody.
Placer County authorities say the suspects were wanted on suspicion of stealing more than $4,000 worth of tools from an Auburn Home Depot store.